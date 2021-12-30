Remax/Ikon One - Become an Agent

If you've ever thought about a career in real estate, now is a great time to see if it's right for you. With an incredibly hot market, more people are entering the field.

There are a variety of avenues available for an agent, from the traditional avenues of selling residential homes to commercial buildings, land and parcels, and more. There is unlimited earning potential paired with the freedom of being your own boss and the satisfaction of helping people find their dream homes.

Real estate agents in Maryland must be licensed, and while the classes give a comprehensive overview of real estate along with all the knowledge needed for licensing, those who are serious about their careers should also seek out a great team for training and mentorship.

The team at Remax/Ikon One will hold a virtual career seminar on January 13th at 5:00 pm. You can learn more about a career in real estate and discounts on tuition will be available. Remax/Ikon also offers tuition reimbursement.

