Remax Ikon - Buyer's Market

If you're thinking of buying or selling a home, it's important to have the right team behind you. Before you start the process, you'll need to think about each component of your team, from your real estate professional to your mortgage lender, appraiser, inspector, and insurer.

Once you've assembled an amazing team, make sure you know and accept the market. Currently we're experiencing a seller's market, where buyers compete for less housing options. Other markets include buyers market, where sellers are competing and prices may be lower, and a balanced market, which has enough housing inventory for about six months.

Your realtor can help your home move quickly and can make suggestions such as minor cosmetic fixes.

You can learn more about buying and selling during Remax Ikon's home buying webinar on December 11. Sign up here.