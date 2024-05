If you’re looking freshen up your home with a whole new look, now is the time. Stop into one of 14 Regency Furniture locations for a huge selection of top name furniture brands for every lifestyle.

Memorial Day is the perfect time to save. Shop now for 25% off, 25 months no interest financing, plus FREE delivery! This is the biggest and best savings all year!

Thousands of items are in stock and ready for immediate delivery.

Learn more here or shop in store while savings last!