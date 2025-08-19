Reduce waste and recycle 'right' in Baltimore County

Reduce, reuse, recycle - it's a common phrase, but how do you know if you're recycling 'right'? Recycling is good for the environment, saves on resources, and helps save space in landfills.

In Baltimore County, recyclables are collected curbside and transferred to the Material Recovery Facility (MRF) in Cockeysville for sorting. Remember, only the 'core four' of paper/cardboard, plastic, metal, and glass are recyclable. Once sorted, items are pressed into large bales and sent for processing.





Learn about the benefits of recycling in Baltimore County

Make sure you're recycling 'right' in Baltimore County

Each county has different restrictions and guidelines for recycling, but generally items like Styrofoam, plastic bags and bubble wrap, or string lights can tangle the machines and are not recyclable. In Baltimore County, pizza boxes are recyclable as long as they're free of food remnants.

Baltimore County is on a mission to make sure everyone knows about the importance of recycling. You can set up a presentation for your class or group here to learn more about the process.

