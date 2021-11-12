Recon Foods

Spencer & Sophia Rascoff, the father-daughter duo who created Recon Food, share the inspiration behind the app, how it brings together novice and experience foodies alike and how it serves as another positive social media platform for families and friends to connect.

Users can either take photos of their restaurant dishes and review them or take photos of the dishes they created from scratch. You can also take photos on-demand or let the innovative technology search their camera roll and upload any food-centric photos ever taken. The app then uses geolocation to identify the restaurants where you took the photos and allows you to recommend the dishes.

For more information, visit getrecon.app.