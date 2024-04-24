Real Estate Rundown with W Home Group - Updating for Sale

If you're preparing to sell a home, small details can make a big impact.

Buyers gravitate towards bathrooms and kitchens, and these are the areas to focus on. Decluttering and improving these spaces can help get a top dollar offer once the home hits the market.

Some changes like switching out dated drawer pulls, faucets, and lighting fixtures are easy to make yourself. Painting older cabinets or reglazing an aging tub can also make a big difference, and the W Home Group has a network of professionals to help. The W Home Group is the number one team of agents in Maryland, formed with the best of the best agents.

Agents are also seeing more separate, walk in pantries with outlets for small appliances to keep kitchen counters clear. With inter-generational living at an all time high, homes with in law suites or other separate living spaces are bringing multiple offers.

Contact agent Alisa Goldsmith at alisa@thewhomegroup.com or learn more here.