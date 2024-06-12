Real Estate Rundown with W Home Group - New Construction and Custom Builds

W Home Group agents know how to get creative in a tough market. For buyers who are able to be patient, new construction or a custom build might be exactly what they're looking for.

The W Home Group is the number one team of agents in Maryland, formed with the best of the best agents. Agents are well connected within the community and have already vetted several area builders and contractors, so they're always ready with a recommendation.

Client looking for a new build can go through a builder who may be undertaking an entire neighborhood, or buy the land directly. W Home agents can also help with programs to help those looking to buy raw land.

Just like the home buying process, the building process can have hiccups. Working with the right agent is the key to getting through the roadblocks to enjoy your perfect home.

