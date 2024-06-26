Real Estate Rundown with W Home Group - Buying a Flipped Home

Real estate agents are seeing more flips and recently renovated homes hitting the market, likely due to low inventory across the board. With a low inventory market, investors are scooping up fixer upper homes to flip and make big profits on when it's time to sell.

Some big signs of a flip include "blank canvas" homes with similar coloring throughout or virtually staged photos. Due to the competitive market, buyers are more willing to give up some contingencies to make their offer the most appealing, including waiving inspections.

If you're considering waiving an inspection, pay attention to the details of the home. Sloppy or poor workmanship on paint, flooring, and fixtures could mean other problems in areas that aren't as accessible, like structure and roofing.

The W Home Group is made up of the best real estate agents in Maryland. They are your trusted experts when looking at homes and can help guide you through the process, including pointing out potential red flags.

Learn more and speak with an agent here.