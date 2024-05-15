Real Estate Rundown with W Home Group - Agent or No Agent?

If you're considering selling your home, you may be thinking you can save on agent commissions by doing it yourself, but W Home Group says those who try selling alone can lose money in the end.

It takes a lot of effort to sell a home, and agents understand the market and current trends. Most importantly, they have access to comparable homes in the area and can help price correctly. If you decide the price yourself, you may be leaving money on the table by underpricing or scare off potential buyers with too big of an ask.

The W Home Group is the number one team of agents in Maryland, formed with the best of the best agents. They're backed by an amazing team that can help stage, market, or fix up your home for selling. They're also able to quickly coordinate showings or open houses, and of course help with negotiations.

