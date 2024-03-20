Real Estate Rundown with the W Home Group

Buying or selling a home can feel like a daunting experience. How do you know how much your home is worth, or what to improve to get top dollar? How can you be sure the right team is in place to negotiate on your behalf during the buying process? The W Home Group has the answers.

Before working with a real estate agent, you should speak with several. You're in this process together, so be sure to choose an agent who you feel comfortable with and is quick to respond and knowledgeable about the market. If you're selling a home, the agent should be able to provide you with a list of small improvement to make to help the home sell quickly and for the best price.

Fresh paint, new or professionally cleaned carpeting, and kitchen updates are among the upgrades that are easy for a seller to do and make a large impact.

Maryland offers a wealth of opportunities, from union and trade jobs to government work. This means that even if the market can be volatile country-wide, Maryland real estate is overall stable, and and the market is strong.

Learn more here.