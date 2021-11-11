Real Estate Rundown - Introducing RE/MAX IKON

Broker, Owner Michael Patterson introduces local brokerage, RE/MAX Ikon.

RE/MAX Ikon believes that every home-buyer & seller deserves the most professional, informative, creative and dedicated real estate service available.

Whether you are buying or selling a home or just curious about the local market, our RE/MAX agents are dedicated to making your real estate experience memorable and enjoyable.

In addition to exceptional marketing strategies to help sell your home quickly, we offer the latest technology to make the process of finding a home easier than ever. And what’s more, we’ve got all the real estate services you’ll ever need under one roof. So it’s one-stop shopping for consumers.

To learn more about RE/MAX IKON, click here.