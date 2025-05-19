Ready to invest in a flip property? EMS Commercial walks us through each step

Investment real estate can be tremendously financially rewarding when you work with the right team of professionals, and with more than 30 years of residential and investment experience, EMS Commercial has the tools and reliability you need.

First time investors should work with a lending team that can help make sure the process is smooth. For investors looking to flip a property, they will need a minimum of 20% down, plus closing costs and the first contractor payment. Look for the cost of the overall loan, especially closing costs, not just the interest rate.

Once financing is secured, management becomes top priority. Make sure you have your contracting team in place and permits ready to go for a quick start to your project. Once initial work has been inspected and permits are verified, you can draw from the construction loan to pay back costs.

After the final inspection and usage and occupancy is permitted, stage and list the property using a trusted agent.

EMS Commercial is able to help you tap into Baltimore’s real estate market and maximize your investment returns each step of the way. Contact them here.