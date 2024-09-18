Ready to downsize your home? W Home Group has you covered

If your dream house has turned into an overwhelming nightmare, it might be time to downsize. Cleaning and landscaping can take time and money and add stress, and a large home with lots of stairs may become a safety issue as homeowners age.

Downsizing doesn't have to be a long process. Many people who have lived in their homes for several decades may be reluctant to sell, or worried an older home without more modern updates won't sell well.

The W Home Group is the number one team of agents in Maryland, formed with the best of the best agents. They understand the cosmetic updates needed to sell, and many older, well maintained homes will still go for top dollar with minimal work.

When looking for a new space, consider your current and future lifestyle. Practical aspects like first floor master suites, ranch or split-level with minimal yard or landscaping work should be top of mind.

Learn more or contact a W Home Group agent here.