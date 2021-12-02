RE/MAX Ikon - Seller's Market

We've all heard "seller's market" and "buyer's market", but what does it mean if you're currently looking to sell or buy a home? Our RE/MAX Ikon broker is here with our real estate rundown.

Currently real estate is experiencing a seller's market, which means there is a limited inventory of homes, or more buyers than sellers. It may be easier to sell in this market, but it's still important to get your home ready.

To stage your home for potential buyers, the most important thing is to declutter. Remove personal items so buyers can easily imagine themselves in the space. It's also helpful to listen to your Realtor about fixing cosmetic issues like paint or flooring.

RE/MAX Ikon is offering a free home evaluation now. Learn more here.