RE/MAX Ikon - Renovate or Sell?

If your house isn't quite fitting your needs anymore, it can be tough to decide whether to renovate or sell. The choice really comes down to what's best for you and your home.

If you love your neighborhood, schools, and community, it might be better to renovate the home rather than look for a new location. It's important to remember not to overdo it though - your home shouldn't be the most expensive one on the block. Some renovations add more value to the home, where you may not see as much of a return on others.

Updating the kitchen or the bathroom will give you the most return on your investment. You should speak with a real estate professional about what changes to make to your home prior to selling.

