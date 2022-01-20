RE/MAX Ikon - Questions for Your Agent

If you're selling a home, working with a real estate professional can typically net you 7-9% more than selling privately. It's important to find a realtor who knows the business, the area, and who is trustworthy. RE/MAX Ikon gives us some tips on what to look for.

One of the best ways to find the right realtor for you is recommendations from family and friends, or from online reviews. It's a good idea to get a few names to sit down with. Ask about experience, annual sales volume, and your expectations for selling.

Realtor fees usually range between 4-8% of the sale price of the home. Fees vary and can be based on services provided, from simple listings to staging, marketing, and other amenities.

Learn more and get a free home evaluation here.