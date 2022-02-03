RE/MAX Ikon - Pricing to Sell

If you're thinking of selling your home, pricing it can be one of the biggest challenges without the right team behind you. While online estimates can help give you an idea of your home value, it's always best to consult a real estate professional or professional appraiser before pricing your home.

Your Realtor can pull comps, or other homes sold or listed in your area, as a starting point for pricing. The overall condition of your home as well as any renovations you've made can also affect list price.

It's also important to speak with your team about the work you'd like to put into the home before sale. Staging, painting, and light upgrades can help drive up the price, while selling as-is can be appealing for a quick sale.

Learn more here or here.