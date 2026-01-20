Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Rainbow Restoration highlights the importance of professional mold removal

An estimated 37% of homeowners think their homes contain mold, but a new survey says the number is closer to 50%.

Untreated mold can produce both cosmetic and structural damage to your home. Mold needs continuous moisture to grow, and some of these spaces may not be places homeowners check often or spend lots of time in, like, basements, attics, crawl spaces, and wall cavities. If you notice any white, green, or black growths or consistent moisture leaks or intrusion around your doors, windows, or foundation, Rainbow Restoration can help.


DIY solutions typically only treat the issue on a surface level. Rainbow Restoration works to remove the affected materials, contain the issue, and take steps to properly clean and address the mold according to industry and safety standards.

Learn more here.

