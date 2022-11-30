Holiday stress can be taxing on your relationships, but it doesn't need to be.

Reginald Smith is the founder of R U Coached relationship coaching and the author of the new book Love, Relationships, and Sometimes, Just Letting Go. He says one of the keys to a successful relationship is self awareness. When you know both the strengths and weaknesses you bring to a relationship, it's easier to have real and courageous conversations with your partner.

Important relationships are focused, purposeful, and ever evolving. R U Coached helps both couples and individuals identify, protect, and broaden the most important relationships in your life.

Learn more here.