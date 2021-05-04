Queen B Pest Services

Spring means flowers blooming, weather warming - and pests. If you're seeing an increase in ants, mosquitoes, or other pest, or if your worried about the upcoming cicada boom, Queen B Pest Control can help.

Cicadas may swarm soon, but they are ultimately harmless. More trees in an areas equals more of these bugs, and they may run into things or land on you. Keep your doors and windows closed while at home or in the car.

If you're dealing with ants or rodents, Queen B offers a home protection plan for one flat yearly fee. They'll take care of any existing issues plus do preventative maintenance.

Enjoy your yard without mosquitoes. Make sure there's no standing water in your yard, and call Queen B to treat.

Mention Midday Maryland for a free mosquito or pest prevention quote! Learn more here.