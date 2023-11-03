Quaker - National Oatmeal Day

National Oatmeal Day took place October 29th, and Quaker came ready to celebrate!

Quaker is the official oatmeal sponsor of the NFL, and you can find them on their Pregrain Tour this season. The Quaker Playbook includes 32 recipes inspired by all 32 NFL teams and their cities.

In partnership with GENYOUth, Quaker is also providing $250,000 to help fight childhood hunger and make sure every kid is ready to play.

Quaker has recipes for lunch, diner, and snacks, but they didn't leave breakfast behind - the new Fruit Fusion line are packed with essential nutrients and use 100% real fruit.

Learn more here.