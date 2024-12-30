"Q5" offers unique marketing opportunities for small businesses

After the holiday frenzy, "Q5", the time after the holidays but before the new year, offers great potential for the new year. Big businesses usually scale back their advertising at this time of year, making it the perfect period for small businesses to set themselves up for success in the coming year.

Advertising costs overall tend to be lower during this time, and consumers are looking to spend holiday cash or gift cards, so it's a great opportunity for small businesses to get their message out.

AI tools like Meta's business suite can help businesses get started easily and amplify visibility on platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and more.

