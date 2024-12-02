Purina Petivity provides new insights on your pet's health

Don't forget your four legged friends this holiday season!

Purina Petivity is a new line of smart devices, app, and kits that help you understand your pets like never before, and offers insights designed to keep them safe and healthy.

The Petivity Smart Litter Box System uses artificial intelligence to learn each cat’s unique litter box patterns and provide pet owners with actionable insights.

For cat and dog owners, thePetivity Microbiome Analysis Kit which pet parents to unlock valuable information about their pets’ gut health.

Learn more and find sale items through 12/2 here.