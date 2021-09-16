Purina Dog Chow - Service Dog Salute

September is National Service Dog Awareness Month, and TV and radio host Bobby Bones has teamed up with Purina Dog Chow for a new documentary highlighting the healing powers of these amazing animals.

Almost 3 million veterans suffer from PTSD, but less than 1% are in a position to get a service dog. These dogs help veterans work through problems like night terrors, hyper-vigilance, and other symptoms of PTSD.

Even Heroes Need Heroes follows three veterans as they come home and try to find some sense of normalcy in their lives while still grappling with the affects of military life.

Learn more about see the documentary here.