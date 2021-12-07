Pumpkin Pet Insurance - Pet Anxiety

Watch
The holiday season can be a stressful time for people - as well as their pets. Dr. Sarah Wooten, veterinary expert for Pumpkin Pet Insurance says there are two important holiday stressors to be aware of when it comes to our pets - visitors and changes in routine. She offers some timely tips to help make the holiday season stress free.

Signs of anxiety in dogs include whining, barking, panting, pacing, or destructive behavior like chewing or digging. Cats show anxiety through litter box issues or excessive aggression or hiding.

To prevent anxiety, maintain your pet's routine as much as possible. Try to feed, walk, and put them to bed at the same time each day. Provide a safe, quiet space for you pet to go to if they're overwhelmed.

If you're traveling with an anxious pet, get them used to the crate or restraint system you'll be using. You can also speak with your vet about specific anxiety training or prescription meds.

