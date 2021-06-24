Psoriasis Education Campaign

Plaque psoriasis is a chronic autoimmune disease that appears on the surface of the skin as raised, red, itchy patches, but actually starts inside the body caused by dysfunction of the immune system.

About 80 percent of the more than 8 million people in the U.S. living with psoriasis experience plaque psoriasis, and many struggle with diagnosis and management.

Acclaimed makeup artist Allan Avendaño shares his story of living with plaque psoriasis and discusses the new INSIDE LOOK campaign, in hopes of educating others and inspiring them to feel more confident in their own skin.

He’s joined by Dr. Jennifer Soung who will talk more in depth about moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, including causes and symptoms, as well as available treatments.

For more information, click here.

