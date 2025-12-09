Scammers don’t take holidays off and neither should your online security. With scam activity surging during the holiday season, the Tech Against Scams Coalition, featuring leaders like Coinbase, Meta, and Match Group, is sounding the alarm.





Coinbase and the Tech Against Scams Coalition share how to keep yourself and your information safe

Protect yourself from scams this holiday season

60% of Americans will be targeted by a scam, but 1 in 5 don't report being scammed due to embarrassment or feeling like it's their own fault. However, scammers are getting more sophisticated, and almost everyone is at risk. To help protect yourself, never send money to someone you don't know. If your bank or other financial institution calls you looking for account or other personal information, hang up, then contact them yourself via their website or phone number to confirm they need to information. Always use trusted platforms when entering sensitive information online.

Learn more here.