Prostate Cancer Awareness - Jay Jay French

Guitarist Jay Jay French, founding member of the heavy metal band Twisted Sister, fronts We’re Not Gonna Take It, a national prostate cancer education campaign. He’s banded together with patient organization ZERO – The End of Prostate Cancer and Bayer to raise awareness for prostate cancer.

After his own prostate cancer diagnosis in 2018, the rocker is urging men to turn up the volume against prostate cancer to detect this disease early. Jay Jay wants to encourage all men 40 and over to speak with their doctor about a PSA test and get regular screenings. The simple blood test will help detect risk factors for prostate cancer.

Men should never be embarrassed or afraid to take their health seriously.

