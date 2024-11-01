Prioritize health over hype during National Healthy Skin Month

Beauty trends spread like wildfire on social media, it’s easy to get swept up in the latest fads. But before you dive into the latest craze, it’s essential to pause and think critically—especially when it comes to your skin health.

Always consult a healthcare professional before trying out a new treatment, and see a qualified professional for any treatments you choose to do. At home Botox, fillers, lasers, or micro-needling can lead to complications like infection, burns, and more.

For the little ones out there, simple is best. Tweens and teens only need a gentle cleanser and moisturizer. If there is a deeper issue, speak with a dermatologist for advice.

Dr. Chesahna Kindred of Kindred Hair & Skin Center is on a mission to bust skincare myths and help everyone take care of their skin the right way. Learn more about the practice here.