Primanti Bros. is Open in Linthicum

Primanti Bros. opened its first location in the Baltimore region, located in Linthicum!

Founded in Pittsburgh in 1933 and still operating it's first brick and mortar location, Primanti Bros. has grown into a nationally acclaimed dining destination frequented by celebrities, U.S. Presidents, and sports stars.

The Almost Famous sandwich, a hallmark of the restaurant, is crafted with grilled meat, cheese, sweet-and-sour slaw, fresh-cut fries, and tomato slices, all between two slices of Italian bread. Other menu favorites include wings, pizza, salads, and all of your other favorites.

The Linthicum location is a full-service restaurant - featuring a huge video wall, a mural of iconic Baltimore celebrities, landmarks and traditions, and an extensive menu.

