Tackling yard work is a summer tradition, but it can be more dangerous than you think. Almost 85,000 people per year are injured by a lawnmower, including more than 9,00 injuries in children.

The most commonly injured body parts are the hand and fingers or lower extremities. These can be severe and can even result in amputation.



Prevent lawnmower injury this summer

Prevent lawnmower injuries this summer with safety tips from Johns Hopkins Children's Center

To help prevent injury, never let young kids ride on a mower with you. Younger children should be kept inside during yard work, and the mower operator should remain aware and alert at all times. Be careful operating a mower on a slope or wet grass. Look into buying a mower with protective cameras and an automatic shutoff, and never reach your hand into the blades to clear an obstruction.

Teenagers or older kids who are mowing should understand safety instructions and mower operation before cutting unsupervised.

