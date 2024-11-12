Prevent costly damages during winter with proactive winterization tips from F.H. Furr

Take proactive steps now to avoid headaches this winter. Winterizing your home before cold weather sets in for good can reduce potential negative impacts on your home’s systems and lower your energy bill.

The main systems that homeowners should winterize include HVAC, plumbing and irrigation. Open all vents in the home, change your air filter, and make sure your intake vents are clear of any debris. Test your furnace before you think you'll need it, and call a technician if you note any odd noises or vibrations.

You can help avoid pipes bursting or freezing by leaving a small trickle or warm water on overnight if temperatures are below freezing. As the season progresses, homeowners should keep an eye on weather forecasts and stay aware of snowstorms, sleet and ice so you can repeat these steps before the weather comes in.

F.H. Furr can help with a heating tune-up before winter hits to ensure their systems are running smoothly. Winter is a busy time for HVAC providers, so these proactive steps can help stop larger issues later on.

