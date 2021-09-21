Prevent Cancer Foundation - Cancer Screenings

Breast and cervical cancer screenings are critical tools for catching and treating cancer early, but almost a quarter of women between the ages of 40-65 have not seen their OB/GYN or PCP in more than three years.

The pandemic greatly impacted the number of women coming in for annual exams and screenings, and while those numbers are increasing now that restrictions have lifted, it's important to call your doctor to make an appointment. Exams and screenings can feel uncomfortable, but finding a provider you trust can help make all the difference.

Screenings depend on your age and medical history, but in general women should have a pap every three years starting at age 21, and annual mammography should start at age 40.

