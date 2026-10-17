Women in their 40s and 50s may notice new symptoms without knowing whether hormones, age, medications or everyday habits are contributing.

With World Menopause Day approaching on October 18, it’s a timely opportunity to discuss those changes, remedies for common concerns and when to seek medical attention.

Board-certified OB-GYN and women’s hormone expert Dr. LaReesa Ferdinand discusses taking charge of health through perimenopause and menopause. She also addresses changes women may not expect, clears up common misconceptions and shares remedies and lifestyle adjustments that can help manage symptoms. She’ll also explain why eye care, bone health and nutrition are so important for women at this stage of life.

Dr. Ferdinand combines traditional medicine with modern, personalized solutions—focusing on empowering women to take control of their health through every stage of life, from preconception to perimenopause and beyond.



Prescription for taking charge of your health before and during menopause

DR. FERDINAND’S MENOPAUSE CHECK LIST:

DRY EYES & CHANGING HORMONES: How menopause, age and certain medications can contribute to dry, irritated eyes.

FINDING RELIEF: How lubricating eye drops and everyday eye-care habits can help manage dryness and discomfort.

SUPPORTING BONE HEALTH: Why calcium and vitamin D deserve attention as women move through menopause.

NUTRITION FOR MIDLIFE: How milk’s protein, calcium and other nutrients can support muscle and bone health as part of a balanced diet.

