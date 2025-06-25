Precision Eye Care offers an alternative to traditional cataract surgery

Cataract surgery can be a life-changing procedure, but the aftercare regimen can be hard for some patients to follow. Traditional surgery requires a robust schedule of eye drops to reduce the risk of inflammation or infection following the surgery. Elderly patients in particular can find this schedule hard to manage.



For those considering the procedure, Precision Eye Care offers dropless cataract surgery. During dropless cataract surgery, medication is applied directly to the eyes during the surgery, helping to eliminate the need for daily eye drops during recovery. Studies show that dropless surgery offers similar risks and outcomes to traditional surgery, making it a good option for those who are unable to adhere to an after care regimen. Generally, anyone who is a candidate for traditional cataract surgery is also a good candidate for the dropless procedure, but speak with your doctor about which option is right for you.

Dropless eye surgery can help streamline recovery, and patients report a high quality of life afterwards. There are no confusing drop schedules to follow, plus patients have more time to rest and recover, rather than calling or driving to pharmacies for their prescriptions.

