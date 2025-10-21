Precision Eye Care: EVO ICL

Precision Eye Care wants patients know about EVO ICL which stands for EVO Implantable Collamer Lens. It’s advanced vision correction procedure that offers an alternative to LASIK for people with nearsightedness and astigmatism.
Dr. Maria Romero explains how EVO ICL works, who makes an ideal candidate, and what key benefits patients can expect.
Learn about a new vision correction technique from Precision Eye Care.
Potential patients will also learn what to expect during recovery, how cost and insurance typically factor in, and the first step to take if they’re interested in exploring this procedure.
