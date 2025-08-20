Fuel your back to school season with these 'power up' tips from registered dietitian, author, and supermom Frances Largeman-Roth!





Back to school fuel

Power up for the school year with great ideas from Frances Largeman-Roth

Dairy milk provides critical nutrients like calcium, vitamin D, and complete protein for growing bodies and minds.

Reset your health routine with Culturelle Kids Probiotics to promote a healthy gut and immune system.

Connect over dinner or an after school snack with HP Bite Sized Lessons for kids ages 5-10. These fun, free, printable lessons include lots of open ended prompts to let the whole family get in on the conversation.

