Power up for the school year with great ideas from Frances Largeman-Roth

Screenshot 2025-08-20 133120.png
Screenshot 2025-08-20 133120.png
Fuel your back to school season with these 'power up' tips from registered dietitian, author, and supermom Frances Largeman-Roth!


Back to school fuel
Dairy milk provides critical nutrients like calcium, vitamin D, and complete protein for growing bodies and minds.

Reset your health routine with Culturelle Kids Probiotics to promote a healthy gut and immune system.

Connect over dinner or an after school snack with HP Bite Sized Lessons for kids ages 5-10. These fun, free, printable lessons include lots of open ended prompts to let the whole family get in on the conversation.

Find more tips here.

