Pour Moi Climate-Smart Skincare

Posted at 2:01 PM, May 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-04 14:01:40-04

How do you choose skincare? By skin type, based on age, or by ZIP code? That last one may surprise you, but climate has as much or more to do with your skin than anything else. For instance, Maryland has a four season climate, and skin may have different needs from someone living in dry Las Vegas or temperate San Diego.

Pour Moi Climate-Smart Skincare is specifically created for the climate you live in, and they're one of Time Magazine's Best Inventions of 2020! Your skin's needs change based on temperature, humidity, air pressure, and even by night and day. Pour Moi understands this and their products work together to literally meet you where you are.

Now, Midday viewers can get the Dream Team Duo of Night and Morning creams formulated for Baltimore for just $59 with free shipping! Learn more here.

