Porter Dental - Healthy Habits

It is important for everyone, regardless of age, sex, or gender, to practice good oral health through regular check-ups and proper hygiene practices.

Despite that, there are interesting differences in oral health for men and women that are important to understand to strive for the healthiest possible teeth and gums. For instance:



Women are more likely to brush their teeth regularly and floss daily while at the same time are more likely to get cavities than men.



Men are more likely not to seek preventative dental care and develop mouth cancer than women.

Awareness of biological differences can help keep these issues top of mind and help inform dental treatments. Make sure to schedule dental check ups every six months, as you dentist can address or document and follow any concerns.

