Pop culture expert Mike Avila share unique Valentine's Day gift ideas

If you're on the hunt for some great Valentine's Day gifts, pop culture expert Mike Avila has you covered. He joins us now with some fabulous selections.

The SodaStream ART Sparkling Water Maker gives you custom fizzy drinks at the push of a lever. Flavors like Pepsi Wild Cherry and Pepsi Wild Cherry Zero are available now!

Explore like never before with the Ruko F11 PRO 2 Drone. Great for hobbyists and pros alike, the drone offers unmatched clarity and detail, and exceptional performance even in bright and low light environments.

Michter's10 year Kentucky Straight Rye and Bourbon make great gifts. Enjoy the twice named 'World's Most Admired Whiskey' neat or on the rocks.