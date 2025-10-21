Pompeian, America’s #1 olive oil brand and 100% farmer-owned company, is bringing joy to the kitchen with the debut of Pompeian Squeeze – a no-mess bottle designed for effortless precision and ultimate control in the kitchen.

Squeeze comes in a flexible, recyclable PET bottle with a no-drip, better-grip design that instantly bounces back to shape after each use.



Pompeian Oil introduces Squeeze Bottle

The precision spout and mess-free flip-top cap release oil only when gently squeezed, giving home cooks total control and making cooking, dressing, and drizzling effortless.

Squeeze is rolling out nationwide and is now available for purchase at Walmart, Publix, Amazon Fresh, Sam’s Club, Albertsons, Food Lion, Giant, HyVee, Kroger, Northgate Markets, Price Chopper, SuperValu, Sherm’s, SpartanNash, Weis Markets and Vallarta Supermarkets.

