PMJ Foundation - School Supply Drive 2021

Posted at 1:51 PM, Aug 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-02 13:51:25-04

The PMJ Foundation is holding its School Supply Drive!

Together with partner WMAR-2 News, the drive aims to help 3,000 kids in the Baltimore area. The PMJ Foundation helps so many families in the community with the school supply drive, holiday drive, and their career awareness after-school program.

Founder Preston Mitchum Jr. also wants to help people on their personal journey. His book Positive Vibes is a simple way to be inspired daily to help people and make a difference.

Click here for a list of donation drop off sites, or to make a financial donation that will go directly towards the purchase of supplies.

Learn more about the PMJ Foundation and Positive Vibes here.

