The PMJ Foundation has been making a positive difference in the Baltimore community for more than twenty years. The foundation offers programs and services to support low income families in Maryland, including back to school and holiday drives as well as career and after school programs.





Donate to the PMJ Foundation's annual Back to School Drive

PMJ Foundation is helping kids start the school year right

With community support, The PMJ Foundation has served over 100,000 families with supplies, clothing, gift cards, care packages, and more. The foundation is still in need of companies to sponsor, become collection sites and volunteer to distribute this year.

With a goal of supporting 3,000 kids this school year, the PMJ Foundation is looking for donations of supplies and backpacks for their annual Back to School Drive.

A full list of drop off sites, donation requests, and more information can be found here.