The PMJ Foundation’s annual Holiday Drive has been supporting Baltimore families since 2002.

This year, the goal is to provide 1,000 families with new toys, clothing, and gift cards.

Learn about PMJ Foundations's Holiday Drive.

PMJ Foundation Holiday Drive 2025

Donations are being accepted through Saturday, December 20th. Drop off locations are listed on our website.

Click here to learn more about the campaign.

