PMJ Foundation - Holiday Drive 2023

The holiday season is a time of excitement, family, and giving. It can also be a time of uncertainty for families who are struggling to make ends meet.

This year, the PMJ Foundation has partnered with Next Day Floors and Carpet Fair to help support and lift up families in our community. The goal is to spread holiday cheer to 1,000 families!

You can help by donating new toys, books, clothing, and gift cards for all ages. You can also support the foundation with a monetary donation. Collections start December 1 and run through the 23rd!

Find drop off locations, wish lists, and a list of community partners here.