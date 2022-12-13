PMJ Foundation - Holiday Drive

The holiday season is a time of excitement, family, and giving. It can also be a time wrought with uncertainty for families who are struggling to make ends meet.

The PMJ Foundation celebrates 20 years of helping families in the Baltimore area. This year, they hope to reach out to 1,000 families to spread holiday cheer!

You can help by donating new toys, books, clothing, and gift cards for all ages. You can also support the foundation with a monetary donation.

Find drop off locations and learn more here.