PMJ Foundation - Back to School 2022

The PMJ Foundation is holding its 20th Annual School Supply Drive!

With your support, over 100,000 families have received the necessary supplies, clothing, gift cards, care packages, and more. The foundation is still in need of companies to sponsor, become collection sites and volunteer to distribute this year.

This year, you can make a financial donation directly to the foundation ,which will be used to provide school supplies to kids in need, or purchase supplies and drop them off at a collection center for distribution.

Learn more and donate here.