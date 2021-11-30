Watch
LifestyleMidday Maryland

Actions

Plexaderm Skincare - Holiday Special 2021

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 2:47 PM, Nov 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-30 14:47:50-05

Take a little time for you with Plexaderm!

This special cream uses silicate minerals from shale clay to minimize signs of aging, and it's not just for under eye bags!

Try Plexaderm on forehead lines, crows feet, mouth lines, and even loose neck skin. Plexaderm is a wonderful alternative to needles and expensive doctor visits and can be used under your favorite makeup.

Results last between 6-10 hours. If you've been wondering about Plexaderm, there's never been a better time to try it.

The Holiday Special is available now - get your trial pack for just $14.95 plus free shipping here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019