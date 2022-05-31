Plexaderm - May 31, 2022

Watch
Take a little time for you with Plexaderm!

This special cream uses silicate minerals from shale clay to minimize signs of aging, and it's not just for under eye bags!

Try Plexaderm on forehead lines, crows feet, mouth lines, and even loose neck skin. Plexaderm is a wonderful alternative to needles and expensive doctor visits and can be used under your favorite makeup.

Results last between 6-10 hours. If you've been wondering about Plexaderm, there's never been a better time to try it.

The Midday Maryland Special is available now - get your trial pack for just $14.95 plus free shipping here.

