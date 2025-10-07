Plan your Florida adventure for National Thrive Outside Day

October is the perfect time to enjoy fresh air, colorful landscapes, and active adventures with family and friends. Each year, National Thrive Outside Day on October 9 reminds everyone to step away from screens and discover your best self in nature.





Enjoy beautiful Florida during National Thrive Outside Day

Enjoy 'National Thrive Outside Day' and reconnect with nature in Florida

This year, travelers are invited to uncover Florida’s natural hidden treasures in the lush protected forests of Ocala/Marion County and the serene, uncrowded beaches of Martin County.

1/3 of land in Ocala/Marion county is protected green space, including the spectacular Ocala National Forest. You'll also love kayaking on Juniper Run and biking through Santos Trails!

In Martin County, enjoy 22 miles of beaches with amazing wildlife, or check out a sea turtle walk at Blowing Rocks Park, part of The Nature Conservancy.

Learn more and book your trip here.